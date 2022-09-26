Road closures: two for South Hams drivers this week
Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Monday 26th September 2022 1:44 pm
Credit by David Davies (PA Archive )
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Peartree junction, Ashburton to Dart Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3352, Buckfastleigh Road and Dartbridge Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.