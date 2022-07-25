Road closures: two for South Hams drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A38, from 8pm July 29 to 4am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Rattery to Lower Dean- Lane closure for Horticulture.