Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head entry slip road closed for electrical works, diversion for entry slip road via Wrangaton, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm April 8 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.