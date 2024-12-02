Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm December 2 to 4am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.