Drivers in and around South Hams will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh entry slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via New Park Road and Moorland Road to Lee Mill,.
• A38, from 7pm April 23 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Deep Lane, eastbound to Lee Mill, Plymouth Road and New Park Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.