Road closures: three for South Hams drivers this week

Road closures: three for South Hams drivers this weekDrivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm September 15 to 1am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A38, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.