Drivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry slip carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 7pm May 21 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh entry slip and Ford Farm exit and entry slip carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via Lee Mill and return, diversion for Ford Farm entry slip via local road, B3416, Deep Lane and vice versa for exit slip junction.
• A38, from 7pm May 22 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh carriageway closure between exit and entry slip road for horticultural works, diversion via ext and entry slip road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.