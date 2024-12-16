Drivers in and around South Hams will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for safety barrier repairs, diversion via A38 eastbound to Dart Bridge and return to exit.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dean Prior lane closures for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.