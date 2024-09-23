Drivers in and around South Hams will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via Ashburton Road and B3352 to Peartree.
• A38, from 8pm September 24 to 4am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 26 to 4am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dean Prior lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.