Drivers in and around South Hams will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Marley Head to South Brent lane closure for structural inspection works.
• A38, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Lee Mill to Marsh Mills lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge exit slip closure, for horticultural works, diversion via westbound, A38 to Lee Mill and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Ivybridge to Smithaleigh lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent to Wrangaton lane closure, for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip closure, for horticultural works, diversion via westbound, A38 to Marley Head and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 28 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane two-way slip roads traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.