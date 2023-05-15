Drivers in and around South Hams will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A38, from 7pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent lane closure for National Grid works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.