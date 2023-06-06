Drivers in and around South Hams will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm June 4 to 4am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dean Prior to Dart Bridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.