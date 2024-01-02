Drivers in and around South Hams will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Wrangaton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 3 to 4am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge to Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 5 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm January 5 to 4am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to Wrangaton lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Drybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dean Prior lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A385 and A384.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.