Drivers in and around South Hams will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Lower Dean carriageway closure for surveys, diversion east on A384 right on A385 at Shinner's Bridge, rejoin A38 at Marley Head.
• A38, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3372 to Marley Head.
• A38, from 7pm September 28 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Dartbridge carriageway closures for surveys, diversion east on A385 to Shinner's Bridge, north on A384 to Dartbridge.
• A38, from 8pm September 28 to 6am October 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 westbound to Ivybridge and B3213.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm October 5 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Smithaleigh lane closures for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.