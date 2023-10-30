Drivers in and around South Hams will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 26 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closures for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm October 26 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane exit slip road traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge closed for electrical works. Diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Drybridge and return.
• A38, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Smithaleigh lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm November 6 to 4am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Ivybridge - lane closure and narrow lane on exit slip road for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Sherford, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm November 9 to 4am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Peartree to Dartbridge lane closures for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm November 13 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Sherford, lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.