Road closures: four for South Hams drivers this week
Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7am June 6 to 6pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dart Bridge entry slip road 24hr closure and narrow lanes for horticultural works. Diversion via minor road to Peartree.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 4am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Rattery to Lower Dean - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ashburton, Peartree, junction exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, *diversions via Dart Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.