Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 4 to 4am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 4am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Voss Arm to Deeplane - lane closure for drainage work.
• A38, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge to Marley Head carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works, diversion via - A384, A385 and rejoin A38, Lower Dean entry slip diversion via - Plymouth Road, Strode Road, A384, A385 and rejoin A38, Rattery entry slip diversion via - A38 eastbound, A384, A385 and rejoin A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.