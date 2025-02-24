Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm February 26 to 7am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dartbridge exit slip road lane closures and traffic signals for Devon County Council works.
• A38, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closed for electrical works. Diversion via local authority road.
• A38, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to Smithaleigh, lane closure for Structure upgrades.
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.