• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane exit and entry slip roads closed for Devon County Council cycle bridge investigation works. Exit slip diversion via the A38 westbound to Marsh Mills Roundabout, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via the A38 eastbound to Lee Mill, to turn and return westbound.