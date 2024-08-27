Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A38 westbound to Wrangaton and return.
• A38, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for electrical works, diversion via minor road through Smithaleigh.
• A38, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.