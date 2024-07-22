Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Dean exit slip, lane closure for inspections.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Dart Bridge to Marley Head carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via A384 and A385.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill, carriageway closure for carriageway renewal works, diversion via the exit and entry slips.
• A38, from 7pm August 2 to 6am August 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for road marking works. Diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.