Drivers in and around South Hams will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm September 13 to 4am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Smithaleigh to Deep Lane - lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.