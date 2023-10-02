Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 7pm October 5 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Smithaleigh lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, South Brent convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.