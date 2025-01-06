Drivers in and around South Hams will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 10am to 2pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Sherford, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 6pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dean Prior, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip closure, for Horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge, junction and return.
• A38, from 7pm January 10 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge exit slip closure, for Horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Lee Mill, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head to South Brent carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.