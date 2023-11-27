Drivers in and around South Hams will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Deep Lane entry slip closure for structure maintenance, diversion via A38 eastbound to Lee Mill.
• A38, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marsh Mills to Ivybridge lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for drainage surveys. No access to Cadleigh Lane.
• A38, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.