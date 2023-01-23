Drivers in and around South Hams will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via Plymouth Road.
• A38, from 7pm January 21 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closures/contraflow and 40/50mph speed limit for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane lane closure for wide abnormal loads.
• A38, from midnight, January 8 to midnight, January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head entry slip road narrowing for wide abnormal loads.
• A38, from 7pm January 21 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge to Lee Mill lane closure for resurfacing.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via B3213.
• A38, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm February 1 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dartbridge exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via Marley Head and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill to deep Lane - lane closure with convoy working including Smithleigh entry slip road closed, diversion via New Park Road, Moorland Road, New Park Road, join A38 westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.