Drivers in and around South Hams will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip closure, for carriageway improvements, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge and return.
• A38, from 7pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill convoy working for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lee Mill entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Ivybridge and return.
• A38, from 8am to 4pm on October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road lane narrowing for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm October 17 to 4am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Marley Head, junction and B3372.
• A38, from midnight, October 21 to 11.59pm November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Lee Mill to Deep Lane used as a diversion route for National Grid closure of Plymouth Road.
• A38, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Dean to Marley Head - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to Marley Head - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for safety barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Marley Head to Lower Dean lane closure for sign erection.
• A38, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge entry slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via Ashburton Road and B3352 to Peartree.
• A38, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, South Brent to Marley Head carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via B3372.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.