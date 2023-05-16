The road works and closure at Loddiswell scheduled for between May 17 and 19 have been delayed until May 30. This is to allow the road repairs at Halwell to be finished.
Road closure delayed
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Tuesday 16th May 2023 8:15 am
Share
The road was closed (Credit by David Davies (PA Archive ) )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |