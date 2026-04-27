RNLI volunteer Rich Eggleton has relived the moment he was given a surprise award during the opening of Dart’s new lifeboat station.
Helm Rich was one of the crew selected to meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who were touring the new station after the official ceremony on April 16.
It was at that point that Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, a Vice President of the RNLI, presented Rich with a long-service award to mark his 20 years with the charity, something that had been planned in secret.
“It’s such an honour to be part of the Dart RNLI team and it was a very proud moment for me and my family,’ said Rich.
“I thought something might be going on but the award came out of the blue, and was such a great surprise.
“I have loved being a volunteer from the outset. A special day for all of us and a real milestone.”
Rich joined the RNLI in 2006, initially volunteering at the TowerRNLI in London, before relocating and joining Dart in 2011.
A marine pilot in Dartmouth and Plymouth, and managing director of Marine Plant Hire UK, Rich is a helm at Dart, and also a crew volunteer at Plymouth RNLI
In those two decades, he has been involved in 240 shouts, saved seven lives, and aided 309 people.
“There have been some standouts” said Rich – “Rescuing some kayakers from really rough seas in 2022 when we were right at the limit was one.
“And volunteering at Weymouth during the 2012 Olympic Games was another high point.”
The Ferry View House building is a significant upgrade from the previous station at Coronation Park, where space was very limited for the 33-strong volunteer seagoing crew, shore crew and other volunteers to operate from.
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