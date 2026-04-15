Phase Two of the Emergency Department (ED) redevelopment at Torbay Hospital has now opened, marking another major milestone in the £14.2 million programme to modernise urgent and emergency care for people across Torbay and South Devon.
The latest phase includes the opening of a new ambulatory care area, designed to give clinical teams dedicated space to assess and treat people who can be safely cared for without needing to be admitted.
This supports quicker clinical decisions, smoother patient flow through the department and a more comfortable experience for people attending the ED for urgent assessment.
Phase Two builds on the successful opening of Phase One in December 2025, which introduced a brighter, more welcoming reception and waiting area, additional triage rooms and improved facilities for staff.
Feedback from patients and colleagues since then has been positive, with many saying the new environment feels calmer and more supportive.
The redevelopment has been delivered while the Emergency Department has remained fully operational, requiring careful planning and close collaboration between clinical teams, estates colleagues and construction partners to minimise disruption and keep people safe throughout.
Dr Amy Jones, Clinical Lead for the Emergency Department at Torbay Hospital, said: “We see high numbers of people every day, and having this new ambulatory care area genuinely helps us manage that demand safely.
It gives our teams more space to work differently, make timely decisions, and support people in a more comfortable environment.”
Phase Three, the final phase of the programme, is now underway and is due to open in early summer.
This will complete the redevelopment with further improvements to supporting spaces that help colleagues deliver care as effectively and safely as possible.
The opening of Phase Two strengthens Torbay Hospital’s ability to provide safe, timely and compassionate urgent and emergency care for local communities, while bringing Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust closer to completing one of its most significant recent investments in frontline services.
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