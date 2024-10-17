Up to 27 surfers and kayakers were rescued “in difficult conditions” by the RNLI at Bantham beach on October 13, it has emerged.
RNLI lifeguards were called out 27 times last Sunday after they were caught by surprise in a “big swell” which included strong rip currents and four to six-feet high waves.
Four lifeguards were involved in the operation, using mostly a rescue water craft, or jet ski, as they aided the surfers, some of whom had apparently lost their boards.
Luke-Lane-Prokopiou, RNLI supervisor for the South Hams, said the team "showed great skill to rescue so many people on a challenging afternoon".
He also reminded the public that the RNLI was operating a reduced lifeguard service, with patrols only taking place at Bantham beach, which is located about 5.6 miles west of Kingsbridge, on weekends and during the upcoming October half-term.
"If you see no flags, that means no lifeguards are present," he warned.