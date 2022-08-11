Rise in visits to A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month

Rise in visits to A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last monthMore patients visited A&E at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 9,411 patients visited A&E at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a rise of 9% on the 8,651 visits recorded during June, but 1% lower than the 9,535 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 7,740 visits to A&E departments run by the Torbay and South Devon Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 36% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust:
In July:
- There were 87 booked appointments, up from 83 in June
- 58% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 699 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients
- Of those, 162 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
- The median time to treatment was 131 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 8% of patients left before being treated