Rise in visits to A&E at Plymouth Hospitals Trust
More patients visited A&E at Plymouth Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 12,099 patients visited A&E at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in October.
That was a rise of 3% on the 11,759 visits recorded during September, and 2% more than the 11,857 patients seen in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 10,900 visits to A&E departments run by Plymouth Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 2% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust:
In October:
- 1,198 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 10% of patients
- Of those, 914 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
- The median time to treatment was 29 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 7% of patients left before being treated