For a few days around October 18, a team of experts from Park Life and Dart Harbour will be on site at the small area of Salt marsh across the creek from Stoke Gabriel Quay.
They will be carrying out some low key restoration work, mainly involving restricting the size of gulleys through the marsh with brushwood bundles.
No heavy machinery will be used.
The salt marsh in Stoke Gabriel is a particularly diverse one, with a very wide range of species for such a small area.
It is threatened by erosion, trampling and sea level rise.
Salt marshes are edge habitats – lying between the highest spring and mid-neap high tide water levels, they are wetlands that are frequently inundated by the tide.
This gives them a unique range of flora.
This intervention aims to help the marsh thrive into the future.
The Salt marshes on the Dart are a protected feature of the estuary’s Marine Conservation Zone.
The Salt marsh Project is funded by the Environment Agency.
Project Management for this work is carried out by Dart Harbour.
Key partners include South Devon National Landscape, the Duchy of Cornwall, the Bioregional Learning Centre, Sharpham, Devon Wildlife Trust, Devon Biodiversity Records Centre, Park Life, and a number of other landowners and academic partners.
The project aims to study, conserve and restore saltmarsh across the Dart Estuary
There will be an informal presentation at Stoke Gabriel Village Hall at 6pm on Friday October 11.
Alternatively e-mail: [email protected], calling 01803 832337 or visit: dartharbour.org/the-saltmarsh-project/ to find out more.