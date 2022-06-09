Residents invited to Falklands 40th memorial service

The Royal British Legion Kingsbridge and District Branch are inviting residents to a short service commemorating the Falklands War.

The Falklands War was a ten-week undeclared war between Argentina and the United Kingdom in 1982 over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands and its territorial dependency, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The conflict began on April 2 , when Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands, followed by the invasion of South Georgia the next day. On April 5, the British government dispatched a naval task force to engage the Argentine Navy and Air Force before making an amphibious assault on the islands. The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14, returning the islands to British control. In total, 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders died during the hostilities.

The memorial will take place on Tuesaday, June 14 at 10.30 am at the Kingsbridge Town War Memorial to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the conflic.