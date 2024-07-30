A Chillington man is concerned about flooding near his property that he says comes from the luxury residential development on Green Park Way.
The first phase of the development by Acorn Property Group is for a contemporary collection of seventeen three- to four-bedroom houses was due to be completed this summer.
So far only five homes have been partially completed and work has come to a standstill.
Bob Johnson (80) said he has been given the runaround by everyone.
He told us he had contacted the developers Acorn Property Group, Devon County Council, the surveyors based in Bristol, South West Water, Caroline Voaden MP and Chillington’s parish clerk but all to no avail.
Bob said: “I’ve probably been more adversely affected than anyone else because of the constant volume of traffic whilst the construction was activated, the noise, the mess and the state of the road.
“They did used to have a roadsweeper coming in two or three times a week but by the time he had done the job another pile of HGVs turned up and turned it into a mud track again.
“The sole overriding factor has been corporate greed.”
In 2020 nine members of the South Hams Development Management Committee voted in favour of refusing the application over worries about drainage but the matters had since been resolved and planning permission was granted.
The concerns revolved around the area being prone to flooding and there were also questions about the size of the affordable housing units.
Bob’s neighbours, John Weston and Patricia Ford also have their concerns.
John said: “The impact has been noise, disruption, soil running down the road, constantly having to be cleaned and it looks like it’s not going to be completed.
“It’s just been abandoned and nobody has told us how the problem is going to be resolved.
“Six months of noise and disruption for nothing.”
Patricia said: “This must be the prime example of an estate that has not been thought through.
“Inappropriate housing and for the people in the bungalows it just looks like an abandoned industrial site.”
Leader of SHDC Cllr Julian Brazil said: “'I've asked Highways to check the drains.
“If they'd blocked then we will look to clear them. Enforcement officers from SHDC have visited the site recently. “Inevitably, with a development of this size, there is bound to be a level of inconvenience.
“We will work with the developer to minimise this.”
Ed Lewis, Regional Managing Director Acorn’s Exeter region said:
"Due to a natural spring emerging below some of the plots, a complete design review was required, resulting in a delay to the build programme.
“We are pleased to confirm that works at Green Park will recommence from the August 6, with the new three and four bedroom homes anticipated to launch for sale in the autumn."
The developers are planning 17 three and four bedroom homes in the first phase and these will benefit from EPC rating A, air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, high performance triple glazed windows.