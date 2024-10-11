The team found the casualty who had been helped out of the sea by other surfers and was now on dry land.
The casualty was checked over by members of the team, before being taken onto hospital for further treatment.
As they were about to stand down the team saw a surfer getting caught out in a strong rip current.
Thankfully a passing surfer was able to provide advice and the casualty was able to return to the safety of the shallows.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We want to thank the member of the public who spotted the surfer, and did the right thing by calling 999 for the Coastguard.
“We also want to commend the surfers who helped the injured casualty out of the water.”