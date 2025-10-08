Renewable energy surpassed coal as the world’s leading electricity source in the first half of this year according to the global energy think tank Ember. ✨
At The Chilli Farm near Loddiswell they use 100 per cent renewable energy, thanks to the solar panels that Jenny and Amrit installed when they first took over in 2022.
Jenny said, “We wanted to be more sustainable in our production as growing chillies can be quite energy intensive during certain parts of the year.
“We also wanted to protect the business from rising energy costs, so it felt like a win win.
“Also, since we are already drastically cutting the food miles versus chillies imported from overseas it seemed a good idea to go all in and be totally renewable!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.