Water voles are a keystone species that have a disproportionately positive effect on their environment relative to their numbers.
They make a dynamic habitat that supports lots of other species and are vital to maintain abundant wetland ecosystems along riverbanks.
Thanks to a Farming in Protected Landscapes FiPL grant from Defra via South Devon National Landscape the Habitat Group, a collection of enthusiastic volunteers have released 800 voles into different areas of the River Gara near Slapton over the space of two years.
With nearly 90 per cent of Britain’s water voles gone, reintroductions such as this are key to re-establish populations.
Made famous by the mis-named Ratty in Wind in the Willows, this iconic little animal plays a pivotal role in the riverbank ecosystem.