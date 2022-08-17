Recycling used pill capsules raises money for charity
By Tom Ladds | Editor |
Friday 19th August 2022 6:00 am
Lorraine at Torquay Pharmacy is pictured receiving the bags of used tablet capsules. (Dartmouth Rotary )
During 2022 the Rotary Club of Dartmouth and the Inner Wheel Club of Dartmouth have been collecting used tablet capsules for recycling. Superdrug recycle the capsules and the funds from this are donated towards the support of Marie Curie nurses.
Picture of the used tablet capsules. (Dartmouth Rotary )
At the weekend two large black sacks of used tablet capsules were handed into Superdrug Pharmacy in Torquay by the Dartmouth clubs.
Rotary President Trevor Branton expressed the club’s thanks to Superdrug for providing the recycling outlet for such a good cause.
