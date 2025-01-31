Six Devon and Cornwall (D&C) police officers – five males and a female – are currently under investigation and have either been dismissed from the force or are being prosecuted for sexual assault, it has emerged.
It is highest figure in a decade and double the number compared to 2023.
The data, released between January 20-22 as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, also shows that 27 male officers have been suspended, while five are connected to allegations of violence or inappropriate behaviour involving women.
In total, 73 male officers are being investigated by the professional standards department over a variety of matters.
The release of the data coincides with new Home Office figures showing that there were 1,601 misconduct complaint allegations made by the public against D&C Police officers in the year to March 2024, up from 1,499 in 2022-2023.
South Devon’s Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden described the figures as “deeply disturbing”, particularly regarding attitudes in the force towards women.
“It’s hard to put the figures into context relative to other forces without comparative data, but I’m deeply troubled to hear that six D&C police officers have been dismissed (or are being) prosecuted for sexual assault, with five more facing allegations of violence, or inappropriate behaviour towards women. It’s far, far too many.
“We know misogyny is rife, and the police as an organisation is a mirror of society, so it’s not surprising that there are police officers who don’t know how to respect women. But I believe we should demand better from police officers who know how dangerous misogyny is, and whose job it is to protect people from crime.”
Asked to comment on the FOI data, D&C Police gave a brief statement, saying it took issues of misconduct “extremely seriously”.
Interim chief constable, James Vaughan, added that the force “will challenge unacceptable behaviour and carry out robust investigations into anyone who is suspected of misconduct”, while stressing that “the vast majority” of officers conducted themselves in the correct manner.
Mr Vaughan, who took over the role last December following the suspension of the previous interim chief constable, Jim Colwell, recognised that the force had been through “a difficult time over the past couple of years” but he remained confident that it had “robust and sustainable plans” to continue to give “the best possible service”.
He said: “The vast majority of people within our organisation uphold the policing Code of Ethics and we are proud of the work we do to deliver policing with competence, compassion and a common-sense approach.”
Mr Vaughan’s predecessor was forced to step down over allegations that he used his work mobile phone to exchange personal messages. He in turn took over the role in July 2023 from chief constable Will Kerr, who was suspended over sexual allegations.
In a separate development, Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez told the BBC theft and alcohol-related offences would be priorities for the force, alongside tackling rural crime.
Coinciding with the launch of the force’s new four-year plan, she also said there would be an emphasis “on protecting women and girls from violence”.