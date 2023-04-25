Schools Minister Nick Gibb said: "The Government will always support head teachers to use their judgement on how and when to use suspensions – and permanent exclusions as a last resort – so children can be taught in a calm, safe and supportive environment, free of disruption."We want to continue to help heads and teachers raise standards of behaviour, which is why we are introducing a new professional qualification, as well as guidance, on how best to manage classroom behaviour and prevent any form of disruption, so that teachers can focus on delivering the best possible education to their pupils."