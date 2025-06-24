A record numbers of patients in Devon are now accessing healthcare services through the NHS App.
In January, the number of repeat prescriptions ordered through the app went above 100,000 for the first time. Orders for March and April also reached the milestone, with May achieving a record 107,200.
The NHS App hosts a range of features that enable patients to access key services from the comfort of their homes.
As well as ordering repeat prescriptions – and nominating a pharmacy where you would like to collect them – you can use the NHS app to: book and manage appointments, view your GP health record to see information like your allergies and medicines (if your GP has given you access to your detailed medical record, you can also see information like test results), book and manage COVID-19 vaccinations, register organ donation decisions.
Each prescription ordered electronically saves GP practices three minutes and a patient 18 minutes, making it more convenient for people and freeing up frontline staff to do other important duties.
Dr John McCormick Chief Clinical Information Officer at NHS Devon said:” It is great that a growing number of people living in Devon are embracing managing their healthcare digitally.
“It’s convenient for patients and helps reduce workload for practices, thus contributing to reducing pressures on the healthcare system in Devon overall.”
To use the NHS App or log in through the NHS website, you must be aged 13 or over and registered with an NHS GP surgery in England.
To set up a login, you need an email address and a mobile or landline number. This login will also give you access to lots of health and care websites and apps, including NHS services, online pharmacies, patient access services, and online consultation services.
Depending on your GP surgery or hospital, you may also be able to use the NHS App to: message your GP surgery or a health professional online, contact your GP surgery using an online form and get a reply, access health services on behalf of someone you care for, view and manage your hospital and other healthcare appointments, view useful links your doctor or health professional has shared with you and view and manage care plans.
Dr McCormick added “Whether it’s for shopping or banking, apps are transforming every aspect of people’s lives, and the NHS is no different.
“The NHS App started just five years ago, but with a significant amount of hard work behind the scenes, it is now helping millions of patients across the country – whether it’s booking an appointment, sorting a prescription, or checking your records.
“Just a few years ago, people had to go to a GP for a paper prescription, but now, via the NHS app, it can be done at the touch of a button, which is a truly transformational change and so much more convenient for patients.
“The NHS is already world-leading in population coverage of the app, but I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t already downloaded it to give it a go and see how easy it is to manage their healthcare from the palm of their hand.”
