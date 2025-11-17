Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has announced her graduation from this year’s NFU Food and Farming Fellowship, a programme designed to give newly elected MPs a first-hand understanding of the UK food and farming industry.
The Fellowship, in partnership with sponsoring organisations including ABP UK, AIC, Arla Foods, Barfoots, BEIC, and Fareshare, provides MPs with the opportunity to explore different farming sectors and learn how sustainable, affordable food is produced and brought to consumers.
The year-long programme concluded with a graduation dinner in Westminster, attended by NFU President Tom Bradshaw, NFU Commodity Board Chairs, and representatives from the sponsoring organisations.
Commenting on her graduation, Miss Smith said:
"It was a pleasure to attend the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship graduation dinner earlier this week to celebrate my completion of this year’s programme.
“With farmers facing rising costs and the threat of Labour’s family farm tax, it is more important than ever that we stand alongside them and champion British food and farming in Parliament and our communities.
“I will continue to do all I can to speak up for our farmers and back the future of British agriculture."
The NFU’s new Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme showcases the industry and enables participating MPs to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.
The year-long itinerary covers different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster where each MP is recognised for their work in building up an understanding and knowledge of the UK food and farming industry.
NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “The NFU engages with all political parties to ensure they understand the importance of boosting home-grown food production as well as the work farmers and growers carry out caring for the environment, providing a home for nature and finding solutions to the challenges of climate change.”
