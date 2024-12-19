Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, asked the Prime Minister about the closure of a Derriford clinic at PMQs.
Thousands of people suffering with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) across Devon and Cornwall cannot access treatment due to the closure of Derriford’s Autonomic/General Medicine Clinic.
Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, or PoTS, “is when your heart rate increases very quickly after getting up from sitting or lying down, often making you feel dizzy or lightheaded.”
0.2 per cent of the population are estimated to be affected by PoTS and the vast majority are women.
Anxious constituents informed Rebecca that Derriford’s Autonomic/General Medicine Clinic which treats PoTS patients closed in June 2024 due to its consultant retiring.
Speaking in front of a packed chamber, Rebecca Smith MP asked the Prime Minister:
“My constituents Caroline and Savannah are just two of thousands across Devon, Cornwall and beyond who are living with postural tachycardia syndrome and have been unable to access adequate treatment since the retirement of the only consultant available to work with them in July.
“What actions can the Prime Minister take to help me secure the treatment that my constituents need, and will he agree to meet me and them to discuss the treatment of POTS in more detail?”
The Prime Minister responded:
“I thank the Honourable Lady for raising this important issue on behalf of her constituents.
“It underlines the critical nature of the NHS workforce plan that we will deliver next summer to ensure that the expert workforce is in place and get the NHS back on its feet.
“I am proud that we are investing an additional £22.6 billion to fix our NHS.
“I will of course ensure she gets a meeting with the relevant Minister to deal with the issues of concern to her constituents.”