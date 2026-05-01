We’re always keen to see the changing seasons through your lens, and this week we’ve been treated to a stunning set of images again from James Miller, Carolyn Norris and Dick Evans, taken across the South Hams.
Their photos capture the beauty of the landscape in our beautiful part of the world.
Thank you, James, Caroline and Dick for sharing these with us, it’s always a pleasure to showcase our readers’ talents and celebrate the beauty of our local area.
If you’ve snapped any South Hams scenes lately, whether it’s bluebells in the woods, lambs in the fields, or just your garden waking up after winter, we’d love to see them. Please email them to [email protected] with your name, location and a short caption.
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