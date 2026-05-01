Council officer Sally Facey has been recognised as a “shining example of best practice in youth support” at the Butler Trust Annual Awards.
Sally, one of Devon County Council’s (DCC) Youth Justice Service Officers, was commended by young people, families and colleagues alike.
The Butler Trust Awards are the only UK‑wide awards specifically for people working in custodial and community justice settings, and are often described as the Oscars for the sector.
The Butler Trust’s Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, presented Sally with her award at the recently held annual ceremony.
Sally was nominated for years of dedicated and consistent service to the children, young adults, families and carers in Devon who have been known to the Youth Justice Service.
With countless examples demonstrating her commitment to justice and to supporting children to achieve happy and healthy lives, her nomination highlighted Sally’s compassion, professionalism and skill.
The impact of her work with young people and their families is profound and lasting. Sally has helped young people regain control of their lives, rebuild trust, and move toward brighter, safer futures.
On receiving the award, Sally said: “It was such a huge privilege to be nominated for the Butler Awards and in my wildest dreams, I did not expect to receive a commendation from HRH Princess Anne.
“There are so many truly amazing people within Devon Youth Justice Service and I believe that we operate as a team to support children, families and carers to aim for and achieve the best possible outcomes at all times.
“In many ways, I feel this commendation should be for Devon Youth Justice Service, to mark the unrelenting commitment and dedication of every single member of the team.
“I am overwhelmed by the recognition and honoured.”
Lisa Colombi, Service Manager for Devon Youth Justice Service, said: “Sally embodies everything you would want to see in a Youth Justice practitioner. The messages of support from children, families and colleagues speak volumes.
“Sometimes it’s the little things – the small wins – that make the biggest difference, and that’s where Sally’s practice truly shines.
“She quietly gets on with things, building trust and creating the conditions for relationships to flourish. What may seem ordinary is, for many children, exactly what they need to thrive.”
Councillor Richard Jefferies, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “This is a thoroughly well‑deserved recognition for Sally and a proud moment for Devon. Her commitment to helping young people reshape their lives shines through in everything she does.
“Sally’s work reflects the values we see consistently across our Youth Justice Service – dedication, compassion and a belief in every young person’s potential to move forward positively. Our teams work tirelessly to support children and families through some of the most challenging periods of their lives, and Sally is a brilliant example of that collective effort.”
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