Readers Pictures on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Day one of Celebrations for the Queens Jubilee has begun across the country - Here’s just a sample of some of the sights to see in our towns in the South Hams.

Send us your Jubilee pictures to be featured on the webiste:

Royal Avenue Gardens Jubilee display ( Janet Kidson ) ( Janet Kidson )

Town Crier Roger Pinder ( Mike Jennings ) ( Mike Jennings )

Alan Sherratt, Toasting the queen with a cup of coffee ( Ginny Ware ) ( Ginny Ware )

Distinctly Living Jubilee Display ( Janet Kidson ) ( Janet Kidson )

Dressed up for the Jubilee ( Janet Kidson ) ( Janet Kidson )

Cafe Alfresco pulling out all the stops ( Janet Kidson ) ( Janet Kidson )

Celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee ( Janet Kidson ) ( Janet Kidson )

The Queen on the Lower Ferry ( Ginny Ware ) ( Ginny Ware )

The Trading Post Kingsbridge Jubilee display ( Tom Ladds ) ( Tom Ladds )

Norsworthy Photography - Jubilee window display ( Tom Ladds ) ( Tom Ladds )