Rail travellers set for more cancellations and disruption
Train services are set to be cancelled or disrupted in the next few days through the South Hams due to strike action.
Trades unions have announced industrial action at a number of train companies, including GWR and Network Rail, on Wednesday 5, Thursday 6, Friday 7, and Saturday 8 October.
On these days train services will be severely disrupted with sometimes no service at all. Train services on the days following the industrial action will also be disrupted.
For the majority of strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm, the first trains will start later and the last trains will leave much earlier.
Where services can run, they are expected to be extremely busy and bus replacement services cannot be provided. Online journey planners are being updated with the latest timetable information.
Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel on these days. Only travel by train if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on many routes. Other train operators are also affected by this industrial action which could impact onward journeys.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
No services will be operating through Totnes and Ivybridge stations on October 5.
Services on October 6 and 7 are liable to disruption and no services will run on October 8.
For more detailed information you can visit www.gwr.com/strike.
The strike action is being carried out by the RMT, Unite, TSSA and Aslef.
GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on alternative days as follows:
• Tickets for travel on October 5 are valid for travel on October 4, 6, and 7.
• Tickets for travel on October 6 are valid for travel on October 4, 5, 6, and 7.
• Tickets for travel on October 7 are valid for travel on October 4, 5, 6, and 7.
• Tickets for travel on October 8 will be valid for travel on October 7, 9, 10, 11.
