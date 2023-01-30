GREAT Western Railway is warning passengers that there are likely to be no services running in Devon tomorrow, Wednesday, and Friday, the dates when ASLEF and RMT train drivers will be taking industrial action.
GWR's web pages https://www.gwr.com/strike will provide the latest news on the disputes as well as information on refunds and when journey planners will be updated.
Roads are likely to be busier on those days, so follow Devon Alert on Facebook or Twitter for the latest travel information from Network Control Centre.
On their website GWR says: ‘On strike days (Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later and finish earlier.
‘Those who need to travel should check both their outward and return journeys.’
Travel advice
The following travel advice is in place:
Tuesday 31 January
Trains will run as planned with some minor changes to late-night services. Please check before you travel.
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate.
Wednesday 1 February 2023 – Strike Day
An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 07:30 and must be completed by around 19:30. Those who need to travel should check both their outward and return journeys.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
• London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
• Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff
• Reading and Basingstoke
• Reading and Oxford
• Reading and Redhill
• Swindon and Westbury
• Exeter St Davids and Exmouth
• Exeter St Davids and Paignton
• Plymouth and Gunnislake
• Penzance and St Ives
If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate.
Thursday 2 February
Trains will run as planned with some minor changes to the very first and late-night services. Please check before you travel.
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not operate.
Saturday 4 February
Trains will run as planned with some minor changes to service start-up. Please check before you travel.