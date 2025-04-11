PUMA- Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid's 32nd mission of urgent medical and humanitarian supplies has set off with the addition of thousands of Easter Eggs.
Founder Ali Piper said: "As the horrendous conflict continues, we send and give them a glimmer of loving care, hope and light - trusting and hoping the knowledge we also hold them in our prayers will encourage them with at least a speck of hope for tomorrow.
"Having enough supplies to fully load again is humbling, recalling our empty warehouse just over a month ago after the last artic departed for Ukraine."
PUMA - Plymouth Ukraine Medical Aid was set up by Ali and some colleagues early in the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022 - there was a link between Derriford Hospital and Uzhhorod Hospital in Ukraine, providing reliable knowledge of their urgent Ukraine Medical and Humanitarian supply needs.
With a mission to improve the lives of those affected by the terrible war in Ukraine, PUMA is a non-profit organisation based in Plymouth, collecting essential Medical and Humanitarian Aid its mission is to deliver urgent medical and humanitarian aid personally to where it is most needed in Ukraine.
PUMA are a group of like-minded doctors, nurses, carers and ordinary people from different backgrounds, professions and lifestyles from across Plymouth and the South Hams.
Ali added: "It is humbling to witness the generosity of supporters donating supplies, knitting, sewing and fundraising endlessly.
"With some very dedicated volunteers that collect, sort supplies, sorting out pallets, organising the required shipping documentation and assisting loading.
"Very thankfully we have use of a large Plymouth warehouse with many supporters often delivering their car loaded with medical and or humanitarian supplies.
"There are also collection hubs throughout Plymouth and the South Hams.
"PUMA are very grateful to the local people and others that travel from various parts of the country delivering supplies from their friends, families, schools craft groups, also some international donors etc.
"It is very humbling to witness their kindness and commitment but more than our gratitude is the deep appreciation of those dear desperate Ukrainians that are bereft of homes, families, livelihoods, villages, towns
and the uncertainty of the safety of their dear ones or themselves and even of any trace of freedom or peace."
A tight secure network that has been created by Ali and others within Ukraine and with their outreaching churches and various organisations- urgent medical and humanitarian aid is amazingly distributed to hospitals, orphanages, shelters, including shelters for the displaced, hospitals for the injured, oap refugees and previously occupied villages, the front line etc..
In May 2024 an Ukrainian artic first arrived and could be loaded with over 40 pallets of medical and humanitarian aid.
To date they had already completed 31 successful aid missions since the start of the invasion, having amassed a strong team of volunteers, with this being the 32nd.
Ali and all the PUMA team & family continues to be committed to carry out their mission delivering urgent medical & humanitarian aid into Ukraine.